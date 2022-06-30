Will not participate in next Israeli elections, says PM Bennett

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday informed the members of his party that he has no plans to participate in the next parliamentary elections.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister," Sputnik quoted his office as saying.

This announcement comes as the Israeli Knesset is set to vote on a proposal to hold early election. The Yamina party leader served as the prime minister for a year.

Local media reports said the final readings of the bill to dissolve parliament will be held by Wednesday. Bennett will be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid once an election is called.

This decision comes as opposition leaders are pressing for an election date in October. The ruling coalition prefers a date in early November.

As Bennett announced his decision not to run for election, he held detailed security assessments with Mossad and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), which included reviews of operations in the past year.

"I would like to thank you for my joint work with you, over the past year, as Prime Minister. I am handing over a State of Israel that is safe and strong, on all fronts, from north to south," said Bennett.

"Even though the political situation in Israel is unstable, Israel's national security strategy is clear and stable - initiative, deterrence and building a great force. I suggest that our enemies not provoke us," he added. (ANI)