With 46.11 per cent votes, United Russia leads in State Duma Election: Russian Election Commission

Moscow [Russia], September 20 (ANI): The ruling party, United Russia is leading in the parliamentary elections of State Duma with 46.11 per cent, said the Russian Central Election Commission's data on Monday, after more than 50 per cent of the ballots were counted.



Second in the lead, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) received 21.4 per cent of votes, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 8.07 per cent and a social-democratic party namely "A Just Russia - For Truth" manages to grab the fourth place with 7.62 per cent, reported Sputnik.

Also, the New People party comes in the race with passing the necessary 5 per cent threshold, with 5.97 per cent.

United Russia is currently leading in 193 single-mandate constituencies, CPRF leads on 16 seats, whereas "A Just Russia - For Truth" is only leading in the eight single-mandate constituencies in Russia, says election commission data, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

