With 561 more fatalities, coronavirus death toll in Brazil rises to 94,665

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 4 (ANI): With 561 COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Brazil rose to 94,665, Xinhua reported citing country's health ministry.

A total of 16,641 new infections have been detected, taking the total caseload to 2,750,318, said the ministry.

Brazil has become the hardest hit country in Latin America and the second-worst hit worldwide, second only to the United States in deaths and the total number of COVID-19 infections.

According to Xinhua, the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 560,000 infections and 23,365 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 168,064 infections and 13,604 deaths. (ANI)

