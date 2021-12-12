Withdrawal of foreign forces confirms Iraq's ability to maintain security: PM al-Kadhimi

Baghdad [Iraq], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Saturday that the withdrawal of US-led coalition combat forces from Iraq confirms the ability of the Iraqi forces to maintain security and stability in the country.

"In a few days, we will witness the withdrawal of all combat forces of the international coalition from Iraq according to the strategic agreement with the American side," al-Kadhimi said in his televised speech during a ceremony on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the modern Iraqi state in 1921.

"Their (remaining forces) role will be in the advisory areas, indicating the ability of the Iraqi forces to preserve the security of Iraq, the stability of its people," al-Kadhimi added.

In the midst of the political debate about the results of Iraq's early parliamentary elections, "everyone must be reassured. We will not allow any impact on your security and stability," the Iraqi prime minister noted.



"The path of building the Iraqi state may be difficult and painful, but it is the only path that our children and grandchildren can take," al-Kadhimi said.

On Dec. 9, Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji announced the end of the combat mission in Iraq and the withdrawal of the U.S.-led coalition forces from the country.

On Nov. 24, Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said the foreign combat forces would leave Iraq within 15 days, except for some advisers who will stay to support the Iraqi forces.

On Jan. 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.

In July this year, the United States and Iraq held a session of strategic dialogue, during which the two countries agreed on withdrawing all U.S. combat troops from Iraq by Dec. 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

