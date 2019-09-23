Work on sixth-generation fighter jets underway in Russia, says GosNIIAS Director

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is working on a sixth-generation fighter jet, State Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS) Director-General Sergey Khokhlov has said.

"Work on the sixth generation is already underway. The main difference from the fifth generation will lie in the fact that the basic version of the sixth-generation fighter is expected to be unmanned. The possibility of pilot control will be optional. All the other characteristics represent a further development of the already existing ones. (The sixth-generation fighters will be) even faster, even more manoeuvrable, even more imperceptible, and so on," Sputnik quoted him as saying.

Fifth-generation Su-57 fighters are currently being used in Russia. The country's Aerospace Forces will receive a first series-produced Su-57 fighter by the end of the year.

A contract for 76 Su-57 fighters was signed at the ARMY-2019 International Military and Technical Forum, which Russia hosted in June.

Only a few countries of the world possess the fifth-generation fighter jets. US has F-35 and F-22 which it has even exported to various countries.

India is developing its own Fifth Generation Fighter aircraft named Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). (ANI/Sputnik)

