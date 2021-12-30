World War II shell explodes in Solomon Islands leaving 1 dead, 1 injured: Reports

Honiara [Solomon Islands], December 30 (ANI): One person was killed and other was injured in the Solomon Islands after a shell that had remained in the ground since World War II exploded, Russian media reported citintg New Zealand's RNZ radio on Thursday.

Qouting Solomon Islands police, Sputnik reported that the incident occurred in the Tenaru area, about 12 miles to the east of capital Haniora. A military squad specializing in the disposal of explosives was deployed to the site shortly thereafter.



According to preliminary information, two men were trying to dig the shell out when the explosion occurred. The squad found tools used by the victims, as well as other ammunition they had managed to excavate, Sputnik reported.

The police warned that people should immediately report such discoveries to the authorities.

During World War II, the Solomon Islands saw fierce battles between Japanese and Allied forces, including the Battle of the Tenaru in 1942. The areas of past battlefields are still strewn with dangerous unexploded ammunition in the ground, as per Sputnik. (ANI)

