Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 65 million-mark

Maryland [US], December 4 (ANI): The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University's data.

The number of coronavirus cases stood at 65,048,192 as of 06:08 IST on Friday. Besides, over 1.5 million people have died of the virus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The highest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.

The US continues to the worst affected country with 14,102,568 cases and 275,729 deaths. The top vaccine candidates in the various stage of production include Pfizer, BioNTech (BNT162); Moderna (mRNA-1273); CanSino Biologics (Ad5-nCoV) and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. (ANI)