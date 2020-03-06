Worldwide death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,282: WHO

Moscow [Russia], Mar 6 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 95,333, including 80,565 people in China.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world.

In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic. (Sputnik/ANI)