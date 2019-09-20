Public demonstration on climate change in Melbourne, Australia on Friday (Photo/Reuters)
Public demonstration on climate change in Melbourne, Australia on Friday (Photo/Reuters)

Worldwide protests ahead of Climate Action Summit in NYC

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:59 IST

New York [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City on Monday, students and adults alike have taken to the streets to protest against climate inaction across the world.
Influenced by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, hoards of protesters can be seen on the streets in major metropolitans, including London and Paris.
Other countries where the demonstrations can be seen are Germany, Tasmania, Thailand, India, to name a few, as per CNN.
Thunberg is slated to lead protests in New York City, with several other demonstrations being scheduled to take place across the US, which pulled out of the landmark Paris Agreement following President Donald Trump's rise to power.
Large-scale agitations first started in Australia on Friday, setting things in motion with close to 3,00,000 people coming out on the streets in 'the land Down Under' for the cause of global warming.
While the UN Summit is scheduled for September 23, the Youth action summit is slated to begin tomorrow.
"Incredible pictures as Australia's gathering for the #climatestrike. This is the huge crowd building up in Sydney. Australia is setting the standard! It's bedtime in New York...so please share as many pictures as you can as the strikes move across Asia to Europe and Africa," the 16-year-old Thunberg tweeted.
To give a boost to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is asking leaders -- from government, business and civil society -- to come to the 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23 with plans to address the global climate emergency. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:37 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan performs Umrah pilgrimage with his wife

Mecca [Saudi Arabia], Sept 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:38 IST

Trudeau apologies again after another set of racist photo was released

Ottawa [Canada], Sept 20 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a second apology after another set of photographs of him in dark makeup surfaced in the media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:27 IST

Washington: 1 killed, 8 injured in two shooting incidents

Washington [US], Sept 20 (ANI): One person was killed and eight others suffered injuries in two shooting incidents on late Thursday in Washington, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:57 IST

Pak rights activist who highlighted military's atrocities says...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Gulalai Ismail, the Pakistani rights activist who has been accused of treason by Islamabad, has revealed that she has escaped to the US via Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:03 IST

Mongolian Pres meets VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 IST

Heavy rains in Houston ahead of PM's 'Howdy, Modi!' address

Texas [US], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated address at 'Howdy Modi' event, a tropical storm has triggered relentless and heavy rains in Texas leading to flash flooding in some parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:47 IST

Mongolian Pres, PM Modi unveils Lord Buddha statue

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday jointly unveiled Lord Buddha statue at Gandan Monastery in Mongolia via video-conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:53 IST

Houston all set to welcome Modi for mega event, despite heavy rains

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): The stage is all set at the sprawling NRG stadium for the historic 'Howdy Modi' event here on Sunday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address close to 50,000 Indian-Americans, with US President Donald Trump in tow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:31 IST

Mongolian President pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:24 IST

Many Democrats too busy to attend 'Howdy, Modi!'event

Washington, [US], Sept 20 (ANI): Several Democrats including Nancy Pelosi, Tulsi Gabbard and Brad Sherman have said they will be unable to attend the upcoming "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston, citing prior commitments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:18 IST

Mongolian President receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:42 IST

US: 6 people shot in Washington.

Washington [US], Sept 20 (ANI): At least six people were shot at on Thursday night in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington.

Read More
iocl