Yemen: Death toll in twin attacks rises to 49

Aden [Yemen], Aug 2 (ANI): The death toll in the twin attacks targetting Yemeni military forces in country's southern province of Aden on Thursday has risen to 49, Interior Ministry said.

36 newly recruited army soldiers were killed in the missile attack carried out by Houthi rebels on a military camp in the Buraiga district. The attack had also claimed the life of the commander of the support forces, Brigadier Munir Al Yafi.

13 security soldiers died in a suicide car bombing that targeted a police station in Sheikh Othman neighbourhood of Aden province. The attack partially destroyed the police station and a few nearby buildings, reported Xinhua news agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the second attack yet. The Interior Ministry added that the two attacks left 48 Yemini soldiers injured. Some of them are in critical condition.

The Houthis seized control of much of the northern parts of Yemen, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of the Hadi government over the last four years. (ANI)