Yemen Houthis release video of downing of Saudi's helicopter

Sanaa [Yemen], Dec 01 (ANI): A day after claiming it has shot down a Saudi helicopter, Yemen's Houthis on Saturday released a purported video providing proof that surface-to-air missile launched by it led to the downing of the chopper.

The video posted on Twitter by Brigadier General Yahya Sarei, whose bio read-- 'Spokesman of the Yemeni Army', shows that the Saudi Apache helicopter was hit by the missiles leading to fire in the chopper near the frontier with the Saudi Arabian region of Asir. Eventually, after some time the helicopter crash-landed.

At the end of the video, smog could be seen erupting from the place where the helicopter might have crash-landed.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the attack. The Saudi-UAE-led coalition is in a continuous fight with the Iran-backed Houthis, who in 2015 took over Sanaa and gripped control of much of the country's north.



Both sides have regularly attacked each other.

On Friday, the Houthis claimed to have brought down a Saudi chopper near the border with the kingdom.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthi rebels who have now taken control of much of the country's north.

The Saudi-UAE-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis overthrew from power the internationally-recognised government in Sanaa, which the coalition seeks to restore.

The five-year civil war has left tens of thousands of people dead, most of them civilians, according to relief organisations, and has pushed millions to the brink of famine in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis anywhere in the world. (ANI)

