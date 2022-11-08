Zardari calls for impartial investigation over attack on Imran Khan

Sharm El-Sheikh [Egypt], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday condemned the attack on the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and called for an impartial investigation into the matter.

While exclusively talking to CNN, Zardari said that whatever one thinks of Imran Khan domestically, this is an attack on a former prime minister and should be impartially investigated.

"I would like to reiterate my unequivocal condemnation of this attack. There must be a free, fair and impartial investigation. Whatever one thinks of Mr Khan domestically, but this is an attack on a former Prime Minister, an attack on anyone should be investigated in an impartial manner," CNN quoted Zardari as saying.



However, Zardari said that Imran Khan's visit to Russia after it started aggression on Ukraine misrepresented Pakistan's stand on the matter.

"Regarding Mr Khan's visit to Russia, we understand how it can be misinterpreted that Pakistan is taking sides. But, Pakistan across the political divide agreed that we want to stay neutral and don't want to get dragged into yet another conflict," CNN further quoted Zardari.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the order for a judicial inquiry into the assassination attempt at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Khan was leading PTI's march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

