Zimbabwe Vice-President Chiwenga's wife charged with attempting to kill him

Harare [Zimbabwe], Dec 17 (ANI): The wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga who was arrested earlier, has been charged with attempting to kill her husband.

Marry Mubaiwa, wife of Chiwenga who was arrested on Saturday evening on charges of money-laundering, fraud and violating exchange control regulations, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday.

Al Jazeera reported that she is accused of trying to kill her husband in South Africa in July. The magistrate ordered that she remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Mubaiwa is also accused of unlawfully transferring USD 919,000 to South Africa under the guise of importing goods, which were never brought to Zimbabwe.

The developments come days after local private media reported two weeks ago that she is going through a divorce with her husband.

Chiwenga returned home last month after spending four months in China receiving medical treatment for a blocked oesophagus. (ANI)

