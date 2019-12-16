Zimbabwean authorities arrest Vice President's wife on corruption charges

Harare (Zimbabwe), Dec 16 (ANI): Zimbabwean authorities have arrested the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on charges of money laundering, fraud and violating exchange control regulations.

Marry Mubaiwa was arrested on Saturday evening and is likely to be presented before the court on Monday, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesman John Makamure said on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

Mubaiwa made no immediate comment.

ZACC was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this year to tackle high-level corruption.

Mubaiwa is accused of unlawfully transferring USD 919,000 to South Africa under the guise of importing goods.

The timing of Mubaiwa's arrest has raised eyebrows. The local private media reported two weeks ago that she is going through a divorce with her husband.

Chiwenga returned home last month after spending four months in China receiving medical treatment for a blocked oesophagus. (ANI)

