Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (File photo)
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (File photo)

Zimbabwe's former strongman Robert Mugabe buried in hometown

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 07:10 IST

Kutama [Zimbabwe], Sept 29 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was buried in his home town of Kutama in Zvimba district on Saturday, weeks after the government and his family were at odds over the nonagenarian leader's final resting place.
The 95-year-old former strongman was laid to rest in a courtyard in his family house west of capital Harare in a private ceremony which was attended by close family members, CNN reported.
Mugabe's wife Grace was also present at the funeral and her face was covered with a veil.
A priest led a presidential guard procession carrying the mortal remains of Mugabe as school children sang hymns and members gave their eulogy.
Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior government officials did not attend the funeral.
The Zimbabwean government had said earlier that Mugabe will be laid to rest in the country's National Heroes Acre monument in Harare. But the former guerilla leader's family expressed dissent over the plan, saying that the administration did not consult them.
After three weeks of argument over Mugabe's final resting place, the government on Thursday said it will respect the family's wishes and the burial will take place at Kutama.
On September 6, Mnangagwa had announced Mugabe's demise. The 95-year-old former leader had been hospitalised in Singapore for health issues since April this year.
Mugabe, who took office as Zimbabwe's President in 1987, was dethroned in a military coup in November 2017.
Mugabe also served as the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:18 IST

China: 36 people killed, as many injured in road mishap

Nanjing [China], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 36 people were killed while as many sustained injuries in a massive road accident here, local authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:03 IST

Pakistan's first lady's image does not appear in mirrors: PM House staff

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi's image does not appear in mirrors, as per the house staff at the Prime Minister's House here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:52 IST

British oil tanker seized by Iran reaches Dubai port

Dubai [UAE], Sept 29 (ANI): Stena Impero, the British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in July, reached the Dubai port on early Saturday, as per ship-tracking websites and pool reporters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

8 IS terrorists killed in US-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], Sept 29 (Xinhua/ANI): At least eight Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed on Saturday in airstrikes conducted by the US-led coalition aircraft in the central Iraqi province of Salahudin, the Iraqi military said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:26 IST

US won't block Chinese firms from shares listing on American...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is not planning to block the Chinese companies from listing of shares on American stock exchanges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Low voter turnout, violence, logistical issues mar Afghan...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Millions of people in Afghanistan braved persistent threats from the Taliban and cast their ballots on Saturday in the country's fourth presidential election marred by low voter turnout, logistical issues, fraud allegations and attacks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:04 IST

5 injured in Maryland stabbing, suspect shot dead

Maryland [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping centre near Baltimore in Maryland state on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:52 IST

Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the friendship between India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi and Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:12 IST

After hours-long delay, Imran Khan departs for Pakistan on...

New York [US], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Pakistan on a commercial aircraft, after a special jet given to him by the Saudi Arabian government, had developed a technical glitch minutes after taking off from New York airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:10 IST

31st International Conference on Sindh held in London

London [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Saturday hosted an international conference on Sindh in London, where the participants highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances of activists, human rights violations and forced conversion of religious minorities in Pakistan. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward, says UK PM

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Nepal: India builds new school in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): In the latest move to boost the education sector of Nepal, India has constructed a new building for the Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School here.

Read More
iocl