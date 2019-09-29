Zimbabwe's former strongman Robert Mugabe buried in hometown

Kutama [Zimbabwe], Sept 29 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was buried in his home town of Kutama in Zvimba district on Saturday, weeks after the government and his family were at odds over the nonagenarian leader's final resting place.

The 95-year-old former strongman was laid to rest in a courtyard in his family house west of capital Harare in a private ceremony which was attended by close family members, CNN reported.

Mugabe's wife Grace was also present at the funeral and her face was covered with a veil.

A priest led a presidential guard procession carrying the mortal remains of Mugabe as school children sang hymns and members gave their eulogy.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior government officials did not attend the funeral.

The Zimbabwean government had said earlier that Mugabe will be laid to rest in the country's National Heroes Acre monument in Harare. But the former guerilla leader's family expressed dissent over the plan, saying that the administration did not consult them.

After three weeks of argument over Mugabe's final resting place, the government on Thursday said it will respect the family's wishes and the burial will take place at Kutama.

On September 6, Mnangagwa had announced Mugabe's demise. The 95-year-old former leader had been hospitalised in Singapore for health issues since April this year.

Mugabe, who took office as Zimbabwe's President in 1987, was dethroned in a military coup in November 2017.

Mugabe also served as the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987. (ANI)

