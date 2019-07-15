5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes W Australia

Perth [Australia], July 15 : An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Western Australia on Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

This comes a day after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the same region on Sunday.

Monday's tremor had a depth of 10 kilometres and has an epicentre in the Indian Ocean, close to Derby in Western Australia.

No tsunami warnings have been issued and no reports of destruction or casualties have surfaced yet.

