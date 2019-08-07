5.9 magnitude quake jolts Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 7 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 9:14 am (local time) (10:14 pm UTC Tuesday). Its epicentre was located 43 kilometres south-east of capital Port Vila.

The depth of the temblor was situated at 149.8 kilometres, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake. No tsunami warning was issued as well.

Vanuatu is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)