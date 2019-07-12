Representative Image
6.0 magnitude quake rattles Papua New Guinea

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:44 IST

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], Jul 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursday evening.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 5:08 pm (UTC) and its epicentre was located 174 kilometres north of Arawa.
The depth of the temblor was situated at 495.9 kilometres, the agency said.
No aftershocks have been recorded and there has been no tsunami warning issued by authorities.
Papua New Guinea lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

