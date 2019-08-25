6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu Islands

Port Vila [Vanuatu Island], Aug 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck Vanuatu Islands on Saturday.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:21 pm (IST), was registered at a depth of 145 kilometres, the India Meteorological Department tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to the property due to the jolt. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

Vanuatu Islands is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)





