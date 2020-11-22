6.2 earthquake hits northwest of Constitucion, Chile

Santiago [Chile], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 84 km northwest of Constitucion, Chile, at 21:54 on Saturday (0054 GMT on Sunday), according to the University of Chile's Seismological Service.



The offshore earthquake has an epicentre with a depth of 20.14 km and initially determined to be at 34.6194 degrees south latitude and 73.0759 degrees west longitude.

There was no immediate report of casualties or property damage so far. The Chile water department said that the quake won't trigger a tsunami. (ANI/Xinhua)

