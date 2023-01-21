6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba," tweeted NCS.

The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina.



The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey.

At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages. (ANI)

