6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck near the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 167 kilometres, about 52 kilometres east of Lakatoro town, reported Xinhua News Agency.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning was issued.

Vanuatu Islands is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

