Australian health minister in hospital with suspected infection

Canberra [Australia], March 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt was admitted to hospital due to suspected infection, according to the federal government on Tuesday.

A statement from his office said he is "being kept overnight for observation and is being administered antibiotics and fluid."

Hunt received a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the weekend.



The statement said his condition "is not considered to be related to the vaccine".

About a fortnight ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took the lead to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Hunt was the third ministerial-level official of the Australian federal government to take a leave recently, following Defense Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-General Christian Porter.

Reynolds and Porter had been involved in separate scandals of the rape allegations. (ANI/Xinhua)

