Australian PM Anthony Albanese sends Holi wishes ahead of India visit

Canberra [Australia], March 6 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended hearty wishes to Indians on the occasion of Holi ahead of his three-day visit to India beginning Wednesday.

In a statement, the Australian PM said he would be honoured to celebrate this year's Holi in India.

"I'm delighted to send my best wishes to all Australians celebrating the great festival of Holi. Steeped in faith and tradition, Holi has a special place in modern Australia and around the world. This Holi I will be honoured to celebrate in India. This will be my third visit, but first as Prime Minister," read the statement quoting the Australian PM.



"In all its colour and joy, this festival has become a beloved fixture on the Australian calendar, and it will be especially significant to see celebrations in India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all Australians," the statement further quoted the Australian PM as saying.

He added, "No matter what your faith is or where you've come from we celebrate and value what unites us. May this Holi be a season to make connections and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the ties between us endure."

The Australian High Commissioner to India informed further that Prime Minister Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and take part in Holi celebrations.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will also watch day 1 of the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, the envoy informed. (ANI)

