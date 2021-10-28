Australia's Victoria state sees deadliest day of COVID-19 ahead of new freedom

Sydney [Australia], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Australian state of Victoria recorded its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak on Thursday with 25 deaths reported.

The state also reported 1,923 new local infections on the day. Some 746 infected Victorians are in hospital, including 137 patients in ICU and 85 people on ventilators.

Despite high case numbers, most indoor settings in the state will be allowed to reopen from 6 pm local time Friday, since the state will reach the double-dosed vaccination milestone this week, according to a government statement.

From Friday night, masks will no longer be required outdoors. Retail, cinemas and theatres will reopen and regional travel will be allowed.

Students from every year level will return to full-time face-to-face learning from November 1.



In Victoria, more than 76 per cent of people aged over 16 are now double-jabbed. The state of New South Wales (NSW) has hit its 80-per cent vaccination target, while in the state of Queensland that figure is just over 61 per cent.

To prompt up the vaccination efforts, thousands of frontline emergency vehicles in Queensland will carry a message urging all residents to get vaccinated, as Australia's border restrictions will be eased gradually.

The message on the stickers is simple but poignant, "Our job saves lives, your jab saves lives".

"We will see more COVID-19 coming into Queensland once the borders open and we cannot protect you from the virus if you won't protect yourself," Queensland Vaccine Operations Coordinator and Acting Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy said.

"Our emergency response vehicles are out in the community every day ... Vaccination is our pathway out of this pandemic, so I call on every Queenslander to get vaccinated as soon as possible." (ANI/Xinhua)

