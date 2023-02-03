Austria expels four Russian envoys

Vienna [Austria], February 3 (ANI): The Austria government revoked the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow's mission to United Nations agencies in the city, according to the Federal Ministry.

The Federal Ministery, in a statement, stated, "The Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria announces its decision to revoke the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats in Vienna. Two diplomats of the Russian Embassy have engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status. Therefore, they are declared personae non-gratae under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

The statement further informed that two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations have committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement and will also have to leave the territory of the Republic of Austria.

The four Russian diplomats concerned must leave the territory of the Republic of Austria within one week at the latest, i.e. by the end of 8 February 2023, it read.

Vienna is a major diplomatic center hosting both the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and United Nations organisations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency. (ANI)