Canadian Government's key coalition partner targets China

Ottawa [Canada], March 6 (ANI): Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh on Saturday ruled out the allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian elections and said that it is not a decision he is making just yet, Global News reported.

NDP, which is seen as pro-Khalistan and also one of the coalition partners of the Liberal Party, is targeting China.

NDP leader Singh told "The Roy Green Show," part of the Corus Entertainment radio network, that he plans to bring up the issue of foreign interference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meetings on the confidence-and-supply agreement signed between the New Democrats and Liberals.

His comments come as cross-party pressure mounts on the federal government amid allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian elections, according to Global News.

Earlier, on Thursday, opposition MPs passed a motion calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.



In the interview, he further added, "I'm not precluding in any way ruling out that it could come to a point that we've got to exercise that ability. That's something we absolutely have the ability to do," Singh said in the interview."

"I'm just saying that's not a decision we're making today," the NDP leader added.

While responding to interview queries regarding the agreement, which is in play depending on the situation, Singh said, "It's always in play," adding, "It's going to be a constant question that we ask ourselves throughout the term of the agreement. We're going to constantly ask questions, 'Do we want to continue or not? Is the government doing what's needed or not?' It's an ongoing question."

"We want to actually protect our democracy," Singh added.

He further stated that NDP thinks that it is clearly something that cries out for a public inquiry, the non-partisan independent transparency, where the goal is to safeguard our elections and safeguard our democracy, reported Global News. (ANI)

