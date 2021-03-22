Chile reports 6,836 COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths

Santiago [Chile], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 6,836 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for a total of 931,939 cases, as well as 99 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 22,279.

According to the ministry, 871,234 patients have recovered from the disease so far and 37,958 are in the active stage, while 2,229 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, including 1,906 on ventilators.



In the last two weeks, cases have increased by 36 per cent in the country, a situation that has coincided with the end of the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere as well as the resumption of face-to-face classes and other activities.

"We must call on all inhabitants ... to strengthen their efforts to reduce mobility, to reduce the number of times they go out, and if possible, not to go out. Always wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and continue hand washing. Washing is essential for self-care," said Health Minister Enrique Paris.

Paris said that only the regions of Magallanes, Aysen and Antofagasta have managed to reduce the number of cases in the last 14 days. (ANI/Xinhua)

