Death toll rises to 30 after powerful quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 30 people have been killed while 156 others were wounded due to the powerful 6.5 magnitude, which recently struck off Seram Island's coast, local authorities said on Sunday.

Rescue efforts are underway, Sputnik reported while quoting media. At least 25,000 people had to evacuate their homes in the wake of the tremor.

The earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale had struck the country on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 29.9 kilometres.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

