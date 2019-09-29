Representative Image
Death toll rises to 30 after powerful quake jolts Indonesia

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:10 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 30 people have been killed while 156 others were wounded due to the powerful 6.5 magnitude, which recently struck off Seram Island's coast, local authorities said on Sunday.
Rescue efforts are underway, Sputnik reported while quoting media. At least 25,000 people had to evacuate their homes in the wake of the tremor.
The earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale had struck the country on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 29.9 kilometres.
Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:43 IST

Russia: Launch of 3 communication satellites postponed to 2020

Moscow [Russia], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The launch of three Gonets-M communication satellites atop Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket from Plesetsk spaceport has been postponed to 2020, Sputnik reported quoting a source in the aerospace industry.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:39 IST

Germany: Police presence at border checkpoints to be increased

Berlin [Germany], Sept 29 (ANI): The German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday said that police presence will increase across all border checkpoints into the European country in a bid to curb illegal entries.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:37 IST

6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao here on Sunday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:21 IST

Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens to Category 5 in Atlantic Ocean

Lisbon [Portugal], Sept 29 (ANI): Hurricane Lorenzo, which is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, has strengthened to an "extremely powerful" Category 5 hurricane.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Yemen: Ferry with 55 people onboard missing

Aden [Yemen], Sept 29 (ANI): A ferry carrying at least 55 people has gone missing in the Indian Ocean near Yemen's eastern coast, as per local authorities in Socotra Island here.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:18 IST

China: 36 people killed, as many injured in road mishap

Nanjing [China], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 36 people were killed while as many sustained injuries in a massive road accident here, local authorities said on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:03 IST

Pakistan's first lady's image does not appear in mirrors: PM House staff

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi's image does not appear in mirrors, as per the house staff at the Prime Minister's House here.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 07:10 IST

Zimbabwe's former strongman Robert Mugabe buried in hometown

Kutama [Zimbabwe], Sept 29 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was buried in his home town of Kutama in Zvimba district on Saturday, weeks after the government and his family were at odds over the nonagenarian leader's final resting place.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:52 IST

British oil tanker seized by Iran reaches Dubai port

Dubai [UAE], Sept 29 (ANI): Stena Impero, the British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in July, reached the Dubai port on early Saturday, as per ship-tracking websites and pool reporters.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

8 IS terrorists killed in US-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], Sept 29 (Xinhua/ANI): At least eight Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed on Saturday in airstrikes conducted by the US-led coalition aircraft in the central Iraqi province of Salahudin, the Iraqi military said.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:26 IST

US won't block Chinese firms from shares listing on American...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is not planning to block the Chinese companies from listing of shares on American stock exchanges.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Low voter turnout, violence, logistical issues mar Afghan...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Millions of people in Afghanistan braved persistent threats from the Taliban and cast their ballots on Saturday in the country's fourth presidential election marred by low voter turnout, logistical issues, fraud allegations and attacks.

