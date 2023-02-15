EAM Jaishankar arrives in Fiji to attend World Hindi Conference

Suva [Fiji], February 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Nadi, Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference set to begin tomorrow. He was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin from tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world."

Notably, the World Hindi Conference will be co-hosted by the governments of India and Fiji from February 15-17 in Nadi, Fiji. It is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to Fiji," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.



"The visit, first by an incoming Ministerial delegation after the formation of the new Government in Fiji in December 2022, would include bilateral meetings with the new leadership of Fiji. The visit comes close on the heels of the first high-level visit to India by Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad on 5-10 February 2023," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

Earlier, Dy PM Biman Prasad visited India on a five-day trip and attended the first India Energy Week (IEW) 2023. He also met Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, on the sidelines of IEW. Prasad congratulated Hardeep Singh Puri for successfully hosting the first-ever India Energy Week with a focus on decarbonisation and transition to a clean energy economy.

After his visit to Fiji, EAM Jaishankar will visit Australia's Sydney on February 18. It will be his third visit to Australia since February 2022 when he first visited Australia as EAM, according to the press release. During his visit, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Australia in Sydney. He will also attend the Raisina@Sydney Conference to be held in Australia for the first time. (ANI)

