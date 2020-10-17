Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Occidental Mindoro province of Philippines

Manila [Philippines], October 17 (ANI): An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 jolted Occidental Mindoro province of Philippines today early morning.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) informed that the quake took place around 4:06 AM (Local Time) at 21 km northeast of Looc town.



"Tectonic activities were reported from Calatagan, Batangas; and Tagaytay City, Cavite (Intensity 4) and Carmona, Cavite; Marilao, Bulacan; and Talisay, Batangas (Intensity 3)," reported The Manila Times.

Intensity 2 tremors were also felt in the towns of Plaridel, Malolos and San Rafael in Bulacan; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Bacoor City; Marikina City, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, and Las Pinas City.

Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told The Manila Times that the quake had a depth of 12 km and was tectonic in origin. He informed that damage is not expected but aftershocks are possible and there was no threat of a tsunami. (ANI)

