Fiji reports 4 deaths due to tropical cyclone Yasa

Suva [Fiji], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Fiji has reported four deaths in total as of Saturday as a result of the tropical cyclone Yasa which battered the island nation over the past two days.

According to a statement by Fiji's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) on Saturday, the latest cases are a 50-year-old man from the western side of Viti Levu, the main island, and another person from Ba also in one of the provinces in the western side of the main island.

This is in addition to the two cases that were confirmed dead by the National Disaster Management Office on Friday.

A reconnaissance flight left for Labasa, Vanua Levu on Saturday to carry out an initial damage assessment in the outer northern maritime islands.

In a briefing at the Northern Emergency Operation Center, Fiji's Minister for Defence and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said on Saturday they need to know the situation on the ground in these islands so they can determine the volume of assistance.

Seruiratu added that the aerial survey will also cover areas on the northern side that were badly affected.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Office will deploy teams consisting of disciplined forces, essential workers, and civil servants to distribute food rations and non-food items to villages and communities in the most affected areas of Vanua Levu, Fiji's second-largest island.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said that they are sending 10,000 food packs for people in evacuation centers and for those in need as they conduct the initial damage assessments.

Soko added that in the meantime, they are prioritizing the deployment of food and availability of non-food items to Vanua Levu.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is reminding shipping companies that restrictive travel remains in force for some islands such as Kadavu in the southern part of the country.

Soko said that any travel to these islands must be approved by the NDMO.

Meanwhile, all other maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes have resumed services from Saturday.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji is expected to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season. (ANI/Xinhua)

