Fiji's positive cases of COVID-19 asked to conduct 7-day isolation

Suva [Fiji], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Fiji's Ministry of Health has asked those testing positive for COVID-19 to conduct compulsory seven-day isolation and not to work or go to school after more COVID-19 cases were reported in the island nation.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong has reiterated that if someone tests positive, isolation is mandatory for 7 days and anyone who is sick with COVID-19-like symptoms should not be attending work or school, according to the Fijivillage news website on Friday.

"We continue to see an increasing trend but recent severe disease and death have been seen only in those with severe comorbidities (underlying illnesses)," he said, adding that severe disease and death are also seen if the people are either unvaccinated or have not received the booster dose.



The ministry said that the more the booster dose the better the level of protection, and the safer it will be to further remove the remaining public health measures.

Currently, the ministry is looking at 80 per cent booster coverage for those aged 18 years and above.

Fiji, a South Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000, has reported 53 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fiji has surpassed 65,000 since March 2020 when the island nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Fiji has so far reported a total of 865 COVID-19-related deaths and a total of 943 COVID-19-positive patients who have died from other serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

