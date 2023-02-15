"Focus should be on....Hindi language, its global use and its dissemination," Jaishankar at 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan

Nadia [Fiji], February 15 (ANI): At the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan held in Nadia, Fiji, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized promoting the Hindi language across the world.

"In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use, and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, the Pacific region and indentured countries," said Jaishankar.

He said that the era of aping western languages and traditions is over.

"The era when we equated progress & modernity with westernization is behind us. Many such languages and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage," Jaishankar said at the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi.

He said that it is necessary that the world should know about all cultures and societies.

"In such a situation, it is necessary that the world should know about all the cultures and societies," added EAM Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji.

Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event.

Notably, the World Hindi Conference will be co-hosted by the governments of India and Fiji from February 15-17 in Nadi, Fiji. It is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to Fiji," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Jaishankar also thanked Government of Fiji for organising the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadia and said that events like this promote a long-standing relationship between the two nations.

"It's a great pleasure to join you all for the inauguration of the 12th World Hindi Conference. I thank the Govt of Fiji for being our collaborative partner in this regard. It's also an opportunity for many of us to visit Fiji and promote our long-standing relationship," said Jaishankar.

Speaking at the event, Fijian President Ratu said this forum presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the enduring strength of the historical and special relationship Fiji shares with India.



"This forum presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the enduring strength of the historical & special relationship Fiji shares with India... When it comes to entertainment, Fijians love to watch Bollywood movies," said Fiji's President at the 12th World Hindi Conference.



Moreover, Jaishankar along with the President of Fiji Ratu released a postal stamp and launched 6 books at the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi.

The 12th World Hindi Conference is being organized in Fiji from February 15-17, 2023 by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in association with the Government of Fiji.

The main theme of the conference is "Hindi - Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence".

Several exhibitions related to the development of the Hindi language will be organized at the conference venue. Cultural programmes and Kavi Sammelan is also proposed to be organized by Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi during the Conference.

As per the past practice, during the Conference, Hindi scholars from India and other countries will be honoured with "Vishwa Hindi Samman" for their special contribution to the field of Hindi.

During the 11th World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius in 2018, a recommendation was made to organize its next edition in Fiji. (ANI)