Indian Consulate attacked by Khalistanis in Australia's Brisbane

Brisbane [Australia], February 24 (ANI): In a disturbing development, Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian Consulate in Brisbane, Australia.

As reported by The Australia Today, the Honorary Consulate of India located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane in Australia's Queensland was targeted by Khalistan supporters on the night of February 21.

Till now, there have been attacks on Indian Australians. But now, the target is institutions belonging to the Indian government. This is a direct attack on the Government of India when the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is attacked (by Khalistani elements), J Bhardwaj, Editor, The Australia Today said while speaking to ANI.

Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found a Khalistan flag attached to the office when she arrived on February 22.

Singh immediately notified the Queensland Police, which confiscated the flag and ensured that the Indian Consul was not under any immediate threat.

Archana Singh told The Australia Today that they have strong faith in police authority and the police have taken the area under surveillance to keep them safe.

"The whole Indian Australian community is working together so that what happened in Melbourne is not repeated," added Consul Singh.

The Australia Today reported that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy Minister V Muraleedharan's visit to Sydney and Melbourne had rattled the USA and Canada-based Khalistani propagators.

However, on the same day, Khalistan supporters vandalised two Hindu Temples while celebrating their religious festivities of Mahashivratri.

Emboldened by the inaction of Australian security agencies and respective state police authorities, Khalistan supporters called Sydney Murugan Temple's Director - Assets & Environment A. Poopalasingam and Director - Educational Activities T. Sinnarajah and threatened them to raise Khalistan slogans or face the consequences, the Australia Today reported.



Sydney Murugan Secretary D. Gnanaratnam told The Australia Today, "I also received the phone call but was at my work so disconnected it immediately."

In the second largest city of Australia, Melbourne where the Hindu population is one of the largest in the country the Khalistanis targeted Hindu religious places.

Earlier in January, The Australia Today reported the vandalism of the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in the Carrum Downs suburb of Melbourne by Khalistan supporters on the occasion of three days long "Thai Pongal" festival.

A video was circulated by Khalistan supporters in which they could be heard threatening volunteers of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple on 18 February morning.

The temple was threatened to raise Khalistan slogans before starting the havan. "If not, we wil raise the Khalistan flag in your temple," the threat call said.

M. Sudhakaran Prakash, a devotee of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple, who came to Australia as a refugee forty years back, told The Australia today, "My parents came to Australia to give us a life without fear of religious persecution however now the Khalistani supporters are targeting one of the most peaceful communities."

Hindu Council of Australia's Victoria chapter President Makrand Bhagwat told The Australia Today, "I can't tell you how upset I am for witnessing Hindu temples being threatened with Khalistan propaganda."

"Targeting our temples is deplorable and should not be tolerated by the wider community, he added.

Indian High Commission in Canberra has provided the following statement to The Australia Today on these developments.

"High Commission of India has taken up the issue with relevant Australian authority for necessary action."

Notably, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will be in New Delhi this week to discuss defence and security collaboration. (ANI)

