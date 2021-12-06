Indian embassy in Antananarivo celebrates Mahaparinirvana Diwas on death anniversary of B R Ambedkar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 6 (ANI): Embassy of India in Antananarivo on Monday celebrated Mahaparinirvana Diwas on the occasion of the 66th death anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar, according to an official release.

The event was attended by the members of the Indian diaspora, local Malagasy people and officials.

Speaking about the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, Ambassador Abhay Kumar said in a statement: "Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He was also an eminent Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Buddhist movement as well as the rights of women and labour."



Highlighting the significance of the day, the Ambassador said: "Ambedkar was regarded as a Buddhist guru. Ambedkar's admirers and followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha, which is why his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Divas."



Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of by the Ambassador, the embassy officials and members of Indian diaspora. A short movie "Panchtirth" was also shown in honour of Ambedkar on this occasion.

The statement added that some of the memorable quotes of Ambedkar were also translated into Malagasy language, which is spoken in Madagascar, for the benefit of the local people. (ANI)

