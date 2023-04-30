Indian inputs lead to major drugs intercept by Seychelles navy

Victoria [Seychelles], April 30 (ANI): Based on real-time Indian inputs the Seychelles Navy has made a major intercept of high-value drugs in a high seas operation, underscoring a crucial role that India is playing in the region.

A dhow that was seized in the waters off the island nation of Seychelles contained over 50 huge bags that contained what seemed to be packets of illegal substances, the Indian intelligence sources said.

Later, the dhow and its seven crew members were escorted by the Seychelles Coast Guard to its base at Ile Du Port, where they arrived on Saturday at about 1 p.m.



"During the Coast Guard routine patrol, the dhow was spotted southeast of Mahe, and the Coast Guard vessel, Zoroaster, was sent to their location. They had to use force to stop the boat whose crew was not cooperating," Seychelles News Agency quoted Lieutenant Colonel Archil Mondon, the public relations officer of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and the commanding officer of the Special Forces Unit, as saying.

According to Indian intelligence sources, President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, other senior SDF members, and Seychelles Police were all present during the course of the search operation of the yacht and seizure of suspected drugs from it.

Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude to the Seychelles security forces, including the SDF, police, and intelligence agencies, as well as to all other important collaborators participating in the recent anti-drug operation that resulted in the biggest amount of drugs being seized.

"This is a reflection of the enormity of the challenge our country is facing vis-a-vis the drug scourge, and the government with all its stakeholders and partners remains determined to pursue this fight for the protection of our people, especially the youth of Seychelles. We will not give up in this fight and I once again call on everyone to join in this fight. Congratulations for a job well done!" the President said as quoted by Seychelles News Agency.

The police said that they could not ascertain the type of contraband seized in the operation. They suspect it to be illicit drugs. (ANI)

