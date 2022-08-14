INS Satpura to conduct 75-lap "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run" at San Diego US Navy Base

San Diego [US], August 14 (ANI): Dedicated to 75 stalwarts of India's Freedom Struggle as a remembrance of their sacrifices for the nation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura will conduct a 75-lap "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run" at San Diego US Navy Base on August 15.

Indian Naval Warship INS Satpura arrived at San Diego Harbour North American Continent on August 13 as part of commemorative visits undertaken by the Indian Navy's ships across six continents, three oceans, and six different time zones.

The ship will hoist the Indian Tricolour in the presence of the Indian diaspora and distinguished local dignitaries in North American Continent on the historic 75th Independence Day at about 10,000 nautical miles away from her base port.

The visit of INS Satpura to San Diego is also historic as this is the first time an Indian Naval Warship has reached the west coast of North America, thus demonstrating the capability of the Indian Navy to deploy across the globe, when required in support of the National objectives.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an occasion to reinvigorate and reemphasise India's maritime moorings. Towards this, a large number of activities have been undertaken by the Indian Navy over the last year both within the country and abroad.

Commemorative ship visits to 75 Indian ports in the year 2021-22, President's Fleet Review, Lokayan 2022 (sail ship expedition), display of the monumental flag at Mumbai and community outreach programs across all coastal districts of India are a few major initiatives in this regard by Indian Navy.

Earlier, Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura and P8I LRMRASW aircraft took part in one of the largest multilateral naval exercises, the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii.



For the multilateral naval exercise, INS Satpura reached Hawaii on June 27, 2022, whereas the P8I aircraft arrived on July 2, 2022. The harbour phase of the exercise saw participation in multiple symposiums exercise planning discussions and sports competitions, the Press Release stated.

Moreover, the crew also visited the historic museum ship USS Missouri and paid homage to fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War II at USS Arizona Memorial.

INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft are participating in the exercise which spans over six weeks of intense operations and training aimed at enhancing interoperability and building trust among Navies of friendly foreign countries. 28 countries, 38 warships, 09 land forces, 31 unmanned systems, 170 aircraft and over 25,000 personnel are participating in the multi-dimensional exercise, said the official release by Ministry of Defense.

As part of its long-range operational deployment, INS Satpura participated in RIMPAC-22. RIMPAC-22 is one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises in which the Indian Navy participated with INS Satpura, one P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and a shore contingent.

Earlier, on June 15, INS Satpura conducted a special Yoga Protocol at Guam Harbour, USA.

Apart from the ship's crew, personnel from other foreign Naval Warships in harbor and personnel of Indian origin at Guam were also invited.

Officers and sailors from the US, Singapore, and Philippines Navy participated in the Yoga protocol. (ANI)

