Jaishankar meets Mongolian counterpart, discusses development partnership

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership".

He assured that India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour.

"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour," Jaishankar tweeted.



On Monday, Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 on Tuesday.

Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)

