Jaishankar to address Sydney Dialogue tomorrow

Sydney [Australia], February 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet the Australian leadership in Sydney tomorrow and attend the Raisina@Sydney Conference organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) where he is scheduled to make a keynote address.

Sydney Dialogue will discuss the Australia-India relationship, and how the two countries can further deepen their close collaboration and contribution to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Raisina @ Sydney will involve ministerial and high-level government representation, as well as industry and civil society participation.

It will include panel and keynote speeches with leading regional thinkers on geopolitics, technology and economics.

With India chairing the G20, Raisina @ Sydney will be a G20 outreach event that leads into the G20 Ministerial meeting on March 1 in New Delhi, India.

The event will bring together, and build momentum for, two of the Indo-Pacific's influential foreign policy, security and technology dialogues--the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi from March 2-4 and The Sydney Dialogue on April 4-5.

Jaishankar will also converse with Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute's Sydney Dialogue is the premier policy summit for critical, emerging, cyber and space technologies.

Technology's advance has outpaced regulatory and policy responses. State and non-state actors alike understand that information is power. This can yield extraordinary outcomes for humanity and for the earth, but it can also produce great harm.

Technology is evolving at a speed. New applications extend beyond existing laws and in an absence of consensus on rules and norms. The explosion of creativity opens opportunities for solving real-world problems and creating entire, previously unimagined economies. But it also comes with enormous risks.



Catching up with technology's advances requires a coordinated global response. Solutions lie beyond the remit or imagination of governments, technology companies or civil society alone. Until now, there had been no multilateral forum for the world's top thinkers and decision-makers from these communities to come together and strategize.

The Sydney Dialogue (TSD) aims to fill this critical gap.

Justin Bassi, Executive Director, Australian Strategic Policy Institute will make the welcome remarks, followed by the opening remarks and introduction by Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Minister for Manufacturing.

Panel session includes topics like "Next steps in the Australia-India economic partnership: stability, security and sovereignty," which will be addressed by keynote speakers - Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation; Jodi McKay, National Chair, Australia-India Business Council; Vikram Singh, Vice President and Country Head - ANZ, Tata Consultancy Services and facilitated by Bec Shrimpton, Director, The Sydney Dialogue, Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Other panel session includes, "Strengthening partnerships in a time of geopolitical and technological competition."

This session will focus on growing Australia-India strategic convergence and its impact on the Indo-Pacific. Panellists will discuss what lessons the region can learn from the accelerated pace of Australia-India ties across all pillars of cooperation: strategic, security and economic.

Panellists will also explore Quad engagement in the wider Indo-Pacific. How can the Quad engage more deeply with the broader region, namely Southeast Asia and Pacific Islands, and what are the challenges ahead?

Meanwhile, the session on "Global cooperation, priorities for the G20 & Indo-Pacific leadership," will focus on reviving multilateralism during a divided era.

Geopolitical crises such as growing Chinese aggression in the region and Russia's war on Ukraine have had a multidimensional impact on food security, energy security and national security. How will India promote inclusive global governance given the tense geopolitical situation globally?

Panellists will also discuss the global development agenda and how digital transformation and climate sustainable solutions can shape the post-Covid 19 economic recovery.

Sydney Dialogue is an annual summit of cyber and critical technologies to discuss the fallout of the digital domain on the law and order situation in the world. (ANI)

