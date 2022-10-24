Japan, Australia sign security pact amid Beijing's rise in Asia-Pacific

Perth [Australia], October 24 (ANI): The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese signed a security pact in a joint declaration to bolster trilateral security relations with the United States and to boost defence engagement.

The two nations have signed the joint declaration for the first time in 15 years, according to Kyodo News.

The move has come amid the growing surge in China's quest to grab hold of the Asia-Pacific region. The two leaders met with the intention to tackle issues that may affect their countries' sovereignty.

As Xi Jinping got elected in a historic third term through National Party Congress that concluded on Saturday, their agreement came with concern mounting that Beijing might step up military provocations against Taiwan as the communist nation already considers its territory.

Furthermore, Kishida and Albanese signed a joint declaration to work together to deter aggression and behaviour that undermines international norms.

Notably, Kishida began a three-day visit to Australia on Friday, and Albanese confirmed the significance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," Kyodo News reported. In a statement, the two leaders also discussed and reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Moreover, Xi's statement at the weeklong 20th National Congress has blown away any hope of seeing the globe rinsed off the threat and geopolitical tension very soon.

He emphasized safeguarding China's core interests (read it as the country's territorial claims), strengthening military capabilities and non-abandoning the use of force for the reunification of Taiwan, reported The HK Post.

This leaves little room for speculation about China's move in the next five-year, given that it continues to project its military might in the Indo-Pacific region where Taiwan's unification by force will pit it against the US, triggering a possible war between the two countries. (ANI)