Mozambique Parliamentary delegation calls on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A Parliamentary delegation from Mozambique called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

"A Parliamentary Delegation from Mozambique led by Ms Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, called on President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 29, 2022)," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Murmu said she was happy to receive them at Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first international delegation after her assumption of office. She also noted friendly ties between the two countries.

"Welcoming the delegation, the President said that she was happy to receive them at Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first international delegation after her assumption of office on 25 July 2022. She noted that India and Mozambique enjoy close friendly relations with regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries," the release said.



The President said that Mozambique is our strategic partner and close ally. Indian companies have invested around USD 10 billion in Mozambique's natural gas and mining sectors.

"The Government of India has also provided Line of Credit for different projects in Mozambique. She also noted that the Indian diaspora in Mozambique is contributing to the economic development of Mozambique," the release added.

Several events were held last year as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Last year, a section of the iconic building of the Central Railway Station of Maputo was illuminated with the tri-colours of the Indian flag on August 15, 2021.

Following the call of the Prime Minister to increase global Indian exports to USD 400 billion during the current financial year, a number of B2B virtual meetings during the coming months have been scheduled by the Mission between various stakeholders from both countries with a view to increasing Indian exports to Mozambique. (ANI)

