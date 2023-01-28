New Zealand PM visits flood-hit Auckland, clean-up begins

Auckland [New Zeeland] January 28 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited Auckland following the catastrophic floods that affected much of the region, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

Aucklanders have been warned more rain is forecast in coming days and the clean-up will be a lengthy process, RNZ added.

In relation to the matter, Hipkins said "The Meteorological Service has confirmed that yesterday was Auckland's wettest day on record. Having just surveyed some of the extensive damage both on the ground and in the air, it's clear that it's going to be a big cleanup job. There are three confirmed fatalities and at least one person is missing as a result of the weather", according to RNZ, New Zealand's independent public service multimedia organisation's report.

Hipkins during his visit of the flood-affected area offered his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The report further highlights that It is a downgrade from the red warning issued on Friday, however heavy rain was still possible.

"This is an unprecedented event in recent memory. In the aftermath, we will have plenty of time to evaluate the response and ensure that all appropriate actions and communications have occurred in a timely way. But for now our focus is making sure that we support Aucklanders through this," Hipkins added.



Some visuals of the area show landslides and dislodged buildings as the aftermath of the flood. A local resident from the area said, "I have been in this community my whole life, 45 years. I've never seen it like this".

As of now the local Red Cross Society body said that their foremost focus now is to make the locals feel safe, the RNZ report claimed. Northern region emergency management officer Dale Ramshaw said getting people involved in organising their space at the centre gives them some empowerment.

Another resident from Auckland said that "Water was up to my neck around the house". The locals currently also suffer from water and electricity outages. And the piles of debris that have been piled by locals are also proving a challenge for the authorities.

In addition to this, the domestic airport terminal of the Auckland Airport was opened for arrival and departure after mid-day.

People were asked not to travel to the international terminal as no departures would happen until 5am on Sunday at the earliest, with arrivals from 7am. (ANI)

