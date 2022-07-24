New Zealand records 5,535 new community cases of COVID-19

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 8,563. The ministry also reported 720 current hospitalizations including 21 cases in ICU (intensive care unit) or HDU (High Dependency Unit), and 14 deaths of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In addition, there were 318 new cases of COVID-19 that have recently travelled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,551,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 reached 1,990 in the country, according to the ministry.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

