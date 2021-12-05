New Zealand reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of the cases, 106 were community cases while two were imported cases at the border.

Among them, 93 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, eight in nearby Waikato, three in Northland, one in Whanganui, and one in Canterbury.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 9,037, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions.



There were 77 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven cases in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand recorded 11,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, 88 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Friday, New Zealand transformed its COVID-19 Alert Level settings to the Traffic Light settings under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, where facemasks, contact tracing scanning and vaccination certificate became essential equipment adopted to slow the spread of the virus.

The largest city Auckland and part of the North Island are at red settings, while the rest of the country is at orange settings (ANI/Xinhua)

