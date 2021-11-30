New Zealand reports 134 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

Wellington [New Zealand], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 134 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,431.

Among the new infections, 116 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, eight in nearby Waikato, nine in Bay of Plenty and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.



A total of 89 cases are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 11,206 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 92 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first doses and 86 percent have been fully vaccinated, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

