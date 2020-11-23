New Zealand reports 2 more cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, both detected in recent returnees in managed isolation. There are no new community cases.

Both cases arrived on Nov. 19 and tested positive around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation. The first person arrived from Britain via the United Arab Emirates and the country of origin of the second case is currently being determined.

Both people have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, according to the Ministry of Health.



There are 52 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, and the country's total number of confirmed cases is 1,674, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry calls on those feeling unwell to "sacrifice your plans and protect your family, friends and colleagues by staying at home and getting a COVID-19 test."

"It is the best way to ensure the freedoms we enjoy under Alert Level 1 can continue into the much-anticipated summer break," it said, adding that testing is free and locations to get a test can be found via the Ministry of Health website. (ANI/Xinhua)

