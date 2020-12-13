New Zealand reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with no new community cases, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

According to the ministry, two of the new cases were recent returnees from the United States and one was from Britain.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases was 56 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,740, said the ministry.



Laboratories across New Zealand processed another 4,245 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,341,978.

Meanwhile, preliminary genome sequencing results of the Air New Zealand crew member, who tested positive and was reported on Saturday by the ministry, showed that the genome was not closely matched to any New Zealand cases, and comparison with international samples suggested it originated in the United States, said the ministry.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level 1 with no restriction on public gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

