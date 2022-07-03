New Zealand reports 4,924 community cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 4,924 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers in New Zealand now sits at 6,895.

The ministry also reported 424 current hospitalizations, including seven cases in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU), and eleven deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.



In addition, there were 165 new cases that have recently travelled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,350,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

