New Zealand reports 7 COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

Wellington [New Zealand], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand on Wednesday reported seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Monday. There are no new cases in the community.



Among the seven imported cases, four cases came from the United States, one from South Africa, one from the Czech Republic, and one from Britain, according to the Ministry of Health.

All the cases have been transferred to the quarantine facilities in Auckland or Christchurch, said a ministry statement.

Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,772, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

